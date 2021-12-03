Final week to get a 2021-22 Ikon Pass

Thursday, Dec. 9, will be the last day skiers and snowboarders will be able to purchase any Ikon Pass products for the 2021-22 winter season.

After that, sales of all Ikon passes will close and will not resume until spring 2022 for the 2022-23 season.

Ikon offers three types of passes:

Ikon Pass, which provides the most access among the pass options with over 47 destinations in nine countries and no blackout dates, costs $1,149.

Ikon Base Pass, which provides unlimited but restricted access to 13 mountains, costs $879.

Ikon Session Pass, which provides four total days at 38 mountains with restrictions, starts at $499.

The Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass provide unlimited access to Copper Mountain Resort in Summit County. Both passes also offer a limited number of days at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Both local mountains are included on the Ikon Session Pass, as well.

All Ikon Pass products can be found on IkonPass.com or on the Ikon Pass app found in most app stores.