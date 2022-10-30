Financial help for renters during COVID slashed Colorado evictions by nearly 60%, new study finds

Pandemic protections for renters helped cut evictions in Colorado by nearly 60%, according to a new analysis that makes statewide, aggregate eviction data available for the first time.

The report, “A New Normal ,” is based on data from almost 150,000 evictions filed in Colorado county courts across the state from July 2017 to June 2021, and analyzes eviction filings by quantity, geography, case outcomes and whether landlords and renters had legal representation in their cases.

It was released Wednesday by the nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners , which works to increase affordable housing options nationwide and analysis was done by Colorado Futures Center , a nonprofit dedicated to informing the public about economic, fiscal and public policy issues.

From 2019 to 2020, eviction filings fell by 57% as eviction moratoriums and state-provided rental assistance came into effect, the study found.

However, the report found a stark inequality in who had legal representation in eviction cases. From July 2017 to June 2021, in 77% of eviction cases, landlords had legal representation at some point in their case, but that number was as low as just over 1% for renters. Renters without legal representation were more likely to be evicted than those who had lawyers, the report found.

