Find a bounty of booze at the Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival

Events begin for the Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival on Friday, Oct. 18, and run through the weekend with the Still on the Hill grand tasting event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Arthur Balluff / Breckenridge Tourism Office |

BRECKENRIDGE — The Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival returns this weekend with three days of spirited fun and activities. On Friday, Oct. 18, is a scavenger hunt at participating bars along with a three-course dinner at Breckenridge Distillery.

On Saturday is Still on the Hill, the main grand tasting event from 4-7 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center. There will be 40 distillers from Colorado and beyond, such as Golden Moon Distillery, Laws Whiskey House and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, sharing their drinks. There also will be bluegrass music by the Tejon Street Corner Thieves, food and a people’s choice award.

In addition to the grand tasting are three workshops. The first, Better Bitters, is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Apres Handcrafted Libations and educates people on how to make cocktail bitters. Then head to Carboy Winery at 1 p.m. for the Art of Mixology, and join Steven Teaver of the Four Seasons to explore the creativity behind cocktail inventions. Finally, at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tiki Mana Island Grill, learn about Tiki drinks with RNDC Spirit Specialist Ken Kodys.

Tickets start at $15 for the workshops and are $45 in advance for Still on the Hill. For more information and to purchase, visit breckenridgecraftspiritsfestival.com.