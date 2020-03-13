Find an unlikely friend in Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s ‘The Roommate’

Laurie Carter Rose as Robyn and Emma Messenger as Sharon in the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. production of “The Roommate.” The show runs from March 13-29 at the Flex Theater inside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway.

SILVERTHORNE — Premiering Friday is the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. production of Jen Silverman’s “The Roommate.” Described as a combination of “Thelma and Louise,” “The Odd Couple” and “Breaking Bad,” the comedy is about midlife challenges and personal reinvention.

Emma Messenger plays Sharon, a recently divorced, unassuming and nice Midwesterner looking for a roommate. It is a Lake Dillon Theatre Co. debut for the Colorado actress who has won the Colorado Theater Guild Henry Award for outstanding acting three times and received seven nominations.

Emma Messenger plays Sharon in Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s production of “The Roommate.” The show runs from March 13-29 at the Flex Theater inside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway.

Opposite her is Laurie Carter Rose as the Bronx-born Robyn who is looking for a place to start over. Based out of Chicago, this is Carter Rose’s first role in Colorado but her second time performing as Robyn.

“It is a fascinating experience,” Carter Rose said. “I’ve never done it before where I’ve played a part, especially in a two-hander, and get the gift to repeat it. It’s been such a joy because … you keep making discoveries every night and learn about your character and other characters and sometimes when it closes, maybe a week or two later, you’ll have this epiphany like, ‘Oh, that’s what the playwright meant in scene six!’

“You have these sudden awarenesses that come with time. Now I get this redemption, this do-over.”

Laurie Carter Rose plays Robyn in “The Roommate” for the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. It is Carter Rose’s first role in Colorado but second time playing Robyn. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase tickets.

Along with acting in “The Roommate” once before, both women coincidentally list different versions of “The Cake” in their credits. The Bekah Brunstetter play involves a baker crafting a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Lake Dillon Theatre Co. actress Claire Kennedy, who was in “The Cake” last year, actually told Carter Rose to audition when she noticed that she had played Robyn already in “The Roommate.”

“It’s like the haven for middle-aged women,” Messenger said, laughing. “Suddenly, there are all these great roles. There never used to be.”

Directing is Artistic Associate Melissa Livingston, who happened to direct Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s run of “The Cake” in March 2019.

“I think both Bekah and Jen are brilliant in writing very naturalistic dialogue, and they’ve also both taken women in their middle age and given them a place to shine,” Livingston said.

“The Roommate” runs from March 13-29 at Lake Dillon Theatre Co.’s Flex Theater, 460 Blue River Parkway. The play includes adult language and themes, haze effects and drug use. It is recommended for adults and older teens. Tickets range from $30.50 to $52. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase.