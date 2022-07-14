Find fun at festivals for art, jazz, wine and more this weekend

Keystone’s Wine and Jazz Festival will happen in River Run Village on July 16-17. The music is free to listen to and all-access passes are available to purchase.

Keystone Neighbourhood Co./Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

The event calendar is moving right along and outdoor festivals are capitalizing on the mid-July weather to make the most of the season. Multiple festivals are on the docket, so let me break them down for you.

Sip and sing

Ski resorts’ summer schedules continue this weekend with the annual Keystone Wine And Jazz Festival. People can sample hundreds of wine varietals from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, July 17, in River Run Village. Acts like Dotsero, Tina Philips, Eric James Groove Conspiracy, Will Donato, Tom Amend, Linda Theus-Lee and Heavy Heavies will be playing sweet melodies and grooves on the stages.

There will also be food available, such as shrimp and smoked gouda grits, topped with roasted tomatoes and capers from the Ski Tip Lodge. For the little ones, there will be face painting, a photo booth, the Cave of Confusion and crafts from the Frosted Flamingo.

The festival is free to attend, but various food and drink packages are available, ranging from $60 to $180. Visit KeystoneFestivals.com to purchase.

On the subject of music, the animated movie “Sing,” will be shown as part of Dillon’s Movies on the Water programming. The film will be screened for free at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St. Visit TownOfDillon.com for more information.

Want more movies? Breckenridge Creative Arts and Breck Film’s bike-in movie series continues at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, with a showing of Pixar’s “Wall-E” at the Ridge Street arts square at the intersection of Ridge Street and Washington Avenue.

Films are shown on the AirStage’s LED wall and are partnered with various arts activities.

At the screening, BreckCreate artist-in-residence Calder Kamin is encouraging people to drop off clean, label-free plastic goods that will be recycled and incorporated into a community sculpture. The sculpture will make its debut at the Breckenridge International Festival of the Arts in August. Visit BreckCreate.org for more information.

Art abounds

Following in the footsteps of the annual Breckenridge July Art Festival, the fourth annual Silverthorne Fine Art Festival returns to Summit County this weekend. Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 15, through Sunday, the juried festival brings artists from all over to the parking lot next to the Silverthorne Recreation Center at 430 Rainbow Drive.

The free, family-friendly event features painting, woodworking, glass art and other mediums. Visit MountainArtFestivals.com for more information.

Just around the corner is the monthly Silverthorne Art Stroll, which is happening from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Experience pop-up artists and musicians while walking along the Blue River Trail between the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the underpass by Chipotle. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.

Art aficionados on the southern end of the county should check out BreckCreate’s Summer Saturday celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Arts District campus on Ridge Street. Artists will be hanging out, such as artist-in-residence Calder Kamin , who is again collecting plastics goods at the at Fuqua Livery Stable.

Additionally, live music will be playing on the AirStage and Karen Fischer will be leading crafts at the Quandary Antiques Cabin. Visit BreckCreate.org for details.

What I’m Reading ‘House of X/Powers of X’ by Jonathan Hickman Comics may not be high art like what’s found at the Mountain Art Festivals, but like the saying goes, a picture can be worth a thousand words. In Jonathan Hickman’s “‘House of X/Powers of X” comic book series, I was captivated by the illustrations of its setting, the lush island of Krakoa, and I wanted to know more. The story relaunches the tale of the X-Men, Marvel’s group of people with mutant superpowers, so anyone can jump in to read about Professor Charles Xavier and crew. The six issues aren’t tied to the films, but moviegoers will recognize a similar cast of popular characters like Cyclops, Wolverine, Magneto, Mystique, Rogue and others. It centers on Xavier discovering the sentient island and turning it sovereign nation for mutants. The island brings mutants the promise of resurrection, strength, teleportation to other parts of the globe. This has made humans cautious, but they in turn get access to new cure-all medicines that prolong life — at a hefty cost. While it seems like Xavier has finally achieved his utopia, it’s hard for the audience to not be on edge wondering about ulterior motives as he works alongside his enemies with a population more powerful than it ever has been.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.