Find Waldo event begins in Frisco to encourage local shopping
In celebration of the longevity and popularity of the “Where’s Waldo” book series, Candlewick Press is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and hundreds of independent bookstores across the country for a unique hide-and-seek activity. Now through the end of July, people are encouraged to visit Frisco businesses to find the man in the red and white shirt.
Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a stamp card at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco, and visit multiple local businesses such as Abbey’s Coffee, Frisco Bay Marina and The Sunny Side Up Studio to collect stamps
Those who collect more than 20 stamps will earn a $1 coupon for any Waldo book and a chance to win the grand prize. The hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information, visit NextPageBooks.com.
