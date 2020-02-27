Finney, Doll perform in Warren Station comedy series

Comedian AJ Finney's organic approach and poetic stream-of-consciousness style make for a colorful and unforgettable comedic experience. Finney headlines Warren Station Center for the Arts’ comedy night Friday, Feb. 28.

Courtesy AJ Finney

KEYSTONE — Those looking for a laugh can see Denver-based comedians AJ Finney and Jordan Doll for another night of Warren Station Center for the Arts and Comedy Works’ series. Doll will open for headlining Finney on Friday, Feb. 28.

In 2015, Finney — an eclectic Midwesterner who’s an effective and engaging storyteller with a passion for the ’60s — joined TJ Miller on tour. In 2014, he was crowned “Best of the Midwest” winner at Gilda’s LaughFest in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was featured on the Fox television show “Laughs.”

Doll usually can be found telling jokes on Colfax Avenue or at Comedy Works where Jordan is a regular performer and a finalist in the 2012 New Faces of Comedy contest.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Tickets start at $15 in advance and are $20 the day of the event. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.