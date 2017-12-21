FIRC offers help enrolling for health care coverage

Losing a Children's Health Plan or Medicaid can be a life-changing event, according to the people at the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, which is providing free assistance on various dates next month for people interested in enrolling in health insurance through the Colorado Marketplace.

Assistance for people looking to enroll in CHP or Medicaid will be offered on Jan. 16, Jan. 25 and Jan. 31. FIRC is making appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on those days at its offices in Breckenridge, Silverthorne and the Summit Community Care Clinic.

Most appointments last about 30 minutes to an hour.

Additionally, FIRC is offering help for people interested in regular enrollment and making those appointments for Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 in Silverthorne and Jan. 8 in Breckenridge.

To avoid paying a tax penalty, people must enroll for health insurance coverage by Jan. 12, the deadline for open enrollment, according to FIRC.

To make an appointment with FIRC, go to SummitFIRC.org or call 970-262-3888.

FIRC's offices are at 1760 Airport Road in Breckenridge and 251 W. Fourth St. in Silverthorne.