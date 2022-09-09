Fire crews contain Cemetery Trail Fire to less than 1 acre

A widlfire broke out at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 near the Summit County archery range. As of 9 a.m. the next day, the the fire was about an acre in size and hemmed in on all sides by containment lines.

Adam Bianchi/Courtesy photo

Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, Summit Fire & EMS responded to flames near the Summit County Archery Range. Fire officials think the fire, now called the Cemetery Trail Fire, was sparked by a lightning strike.

Crews worked through the night to contain the fire, which never exceeded 1 acre in area. As of 9 a.m., fire lines had been cut around the burn and members of the U.S. Forest Service were managing firefighting efforts. Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services also responded.

Winds mostly stayed between 10 and 20 mph and no spot fires occurred throughout the day, according to Adam Bianchi, a ranger with the Dillon Ranger District.

Around 1 p.m. a Chinook helicopter arrived with a water bucket and dumped 12 bucketloads of water from the Dillon Reservoir on the fire, Bianchi said.

By 4:30 p.m. crews were in “mop-up mode” to put out the final hotspots, and it’s expected the fire will be completely contained by 7 p.m. Saturday, Bianchi said.