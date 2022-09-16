Fire danger drops from high to moderate in Summit County as wildfire conditions improve
Fire danger in Summit County is going from high to moderate, effective Saturday, Sept. 17, Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jay Nelson said Friday.
Despite the small wildfire on Sept. 9, Summit County’s fire danger has dropped and it continues to have no fire restrictions, although that could change next week if rain does not persist.
