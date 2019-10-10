Fire danger drops to moderate following snowfall

FRISCO — Snowfall has helped to curb the area’s fire danger for now, though officials warn it might be only a brief reprieve.

The county’s fire danger level was lowered from very high to moderate Thursday morning, according to Summit Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Berino. He said it’s possible the danger level jumps back up again after the snow melts.

According to the National Weather Service, strong winds are expected over the weekend and could create elevated fire weather conditions in areas without snow cover.

Despite the snow, Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place around the county.