Fire danger escalates to very high Tuesday morning | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Fire danger escalates to very high Tuesday morning

News News |

Sawyer D'Argonne
  

The fire danger in Summit County will increase to very high Tuesday morning, according to the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.

Above average-temperatures and low relative humidity have dried out fuel sources significantly in recent days, according to the district. With no significant precipitation in the forecast, officials have decided to upgrade the danger rating accordingly.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Crime and Public Safety
See more