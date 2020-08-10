Fire danger escalates to very high Tuesday morning
The fire danger in Summit County will increase to very high Tuesday morning, according to the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.
Above average-temperatures and low relative humidity have dried out fuel sources significantly in recent days, according to the district. With no significant precipitation in the forecast, officials have decided to upgrade the danger rating accordingly.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User