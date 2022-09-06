Fire danger high in Summit County just as smoke drifts in from the west
Fire danger in Summit County is high due to the recent lack of rain along with continued lower humidity levels and increased winds, according to Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jay Nelson.
People are encouraged to refrain from having a recreational fire while danger is high, Red, White & Blue stated. The same is true whenever the fire danger is high, very high, or extreme or when there is a red flag or fire weather advisory.
The haze hanging over the county today is coming from outside the area, according to an announcement from Summit County Emergency Management. People are asked to not call 911 unless heavy smoke can be seen emanating from a local area.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the daily air quality average is acceptable according to the county’s smoke and air quality monitors, meaning people should be OK unless exposed for more than 24 hours.
A permit is required to have a controlled burn and can be applied for through the local fire districts.
