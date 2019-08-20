Fire danger in Summit County increases to high

The fire danger is Summit County has increased from moderate to high as conditions continue to dry out in the area.

According to Summit Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Berino, low relative humidity and drying winds have increased the fire danger indices for timber and grass fuel groups in the county.

“Some moisture is possible in the next few days; however as most know, we need several occurrences of a longer duration soaking rain, not a hit-and-run thunderstorm to make a true difference,” Berino wrote in an email.

Berino noted that this is the time of year when Summit County typically enters its second wildfire season, which will last until snow begins to pile up around the county this fall.