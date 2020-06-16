Fire danger in Summit County raised to high
Editor’s note: This story has been update to reflect that the county is now allowing backyard campfires during high danger conditions.
Officials increased the fire danger in Summit County from moderate to high Monday evening, according to Summit Fire & EMS.
During high danger conditions, all recreational fires, even with a permit, were banned aside from those in permanent fire rings in formal campgrounds. But after further discussion between the county and fire districts Tuesday, officials have decided to allow backyard campfires with a valid permit.
Summit Fire & EMS is asking everyone to be careful, never leave fires unattended and to make sure they are fully extinguished before leaving.
For more information, call Summit Fire & EMS at 970-262-5100.
