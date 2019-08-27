Fire danger increases to very high as red flag warning is forecast Wednesday

FRISCO — Very high fire danger will go into effect Wednesday morning along with a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.

Dry, windy days recently have “decreased the fuel moistures very rapidly and significantly” in timber and grass, according to Summit Fire & EMS chief Jeff Berino.

A red flag warning also is in effect Wednesday for most of Summit County from noon to 8 p.m.

Winds of 10 to 20 mph, and gusts of up to 35 mph, are expected along with relative humidity as low as 11 percent, according to the Weather Service alert.

The hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to create extreme fire danger.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect in Summit County. Those restrictions prohibit the following:

Any open fire unless expressly authorized.

The use or sale of recreational fireworks.

The use of tracer ammunition or any other projectile containing incendiary materials.

The use of recreational explosives, including exploding targets.

The disposal of any burning object outdoors, including cigarettes, cigars and matches.

On U.S. Forest Service land, the following is prohibited: