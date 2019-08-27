Fire danger increases to very high as red flag warning is forecast Wednesday
FRISCO — Very high fire danger will go into effect Wednesday morning along with a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
Dry, windy days recently have “decreased the fuel moistures very rapidly and significantly” in timber and grass, according to Summit Fire & EMS chief Jeff Berino.
A red flag warning also is in effect Wednesday for most of Summit County from noon to 8 p.m.
Winds of 10 to 20 mph, and gusts of up to 35 mph, are expected along with relative humidity as low as 11 percent, according to the Weather Service alert.
The hot, dry and windy conditions are expected to create extreme fire danger.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect in Summit County. Those restrictions prohibit the following:
- Any open fire unless expressly authorized.
- The use or sale of recreational fireworks.
- The use of tracer ammunition or any other projectile containing incendiary materials.
- The use of recreational explosives, including exploding targets.
- The disposal of any burning object outdoors, including cigarettes, cigars and matches.
On U.S. Forest Service land, the following is prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire — including barbecues and grills — except in a permanent fire pit or grate within developed recreation sites.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester and a minimum 2A rated fire extinguisher.
- Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and with a fire extinguisher.
- The use of any explosives.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.