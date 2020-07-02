Fire danger raised to high ahead of holiday weekend

Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the fire danger level in Summit County has been raised to “high.”

The fire danger was raised in response to fuel moisture drying out, according to an email from Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jay Nelson. While rain is expected over the weekend, fuel moisture will dry out with wind and elevated temperatures, according to the email.

The Dillon Ranger District of White River National Forest is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which bans fires outside of permanent fire pits or grates within developed recreation sites, such as campgrounds and picnic areas. Backyard fires require a permit from local fire departments.