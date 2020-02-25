Fire Hose Race at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area raises $15K for Children’s Hospital burn program

Firefighters race down High Noon trail at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Thursday as part of the annual Fire Hose Race.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Teams of firefighters raced through a slalom course while wearing bunker gear and carrying a 50-foot fire hose as part of the annual Fire Hose Race on Thursday on High Noon trail at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Of the 25 teams participating in the race, Breckenridge’s Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District won with a time of 42.19 seconds. Summit Fire & EMS placed second (42.58 seconds), and Westminster Fire was third (42.63 seconds).

The event raised nearly $15,000 with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Hospital Burn Camps program.