Fire weather watch issued in northern Summit County

The National Weather Service has issued a wildfire weather watch for the north end of Summit County beginning Thursday morning, according to Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino.

The weather service is asking residents to be on high alert Thursday with warm weather and low relative humidity expected around the area. Berino noted that the county’s current energy release component level is still in the 97th percentile, something he called “unheard of” in the High Country this time of year.

The fire danger is expected to decrease Friday and throughout the weekend with precipitation in the forecast.