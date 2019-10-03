Fire weather watch issued in Summit County

A sign on North Main Street in Breckenridge states the fire danger level as "very high."

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for many areas around the Western Slope for Friday, Oct. 4, including in Summit County.

According to Summit Fire and EMS Chief Jeff Berino, a fire weather watch is one step below a red flag warning. Berino said the area’s energy release component for the timber fuel group is now above the 98th percentile, which he called alarming. He also said the county is “bone dry” in regards to grass and shrub fuel groups.

The fire danger meter in Summit County remains at very high.