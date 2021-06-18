Firecracker 50 July 4 mountain bike race in need of volunteers

Mountain bikers pedal at the 2019 Firecracker 50 mountain bike event at Carter Park in Breckenridge.

Photo by Elaine Collins

Maverick Sports Promotions is looking for volunteers to help with the Firecracker 50 mountain bike race in Breckenridge on July 4.

The event returns this year after a 2020 cancellation due to the coronavirus. The race — which features solo riders and two-person relay teams competing over two 25-mile laps — traditionally kicks off the town of Breckenridge Fourth of July parade on Main Street.

Volunteers are needed for the two days leading up to the race as well as throughout the day July 4. Course tear-down and cleanup shifts are also available July 5.

Positions include, but are not limited to, course pre-check, on-course aid stations, marshaling, rider registration, finish-line timing and post-race cleanup.

Maverick Sports Promotions Event Director Jeff Westcott said volunteers are also needed at the recycling and compost stations at Carter Park on race day in an effort to make the race a zero-waste event.

Westcott said all volunteers will receive an event T-shirt and bike socks. Food and drinks are also provided for most shifts.

For more information, contact Westcott at westy@mavsports.com .