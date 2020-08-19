Firefighters douse Hoosier Pass vehicle fire after propane tank explosion

Hoosier Pass Car Fire 8/18/2020 MM76, Hoosier Pass. Vehicle towing a camping trailer caught fire. No injuries requiring transport. With A16, M1, Northwest Fire, Red-White & Blue Fire, Park County Sheriff, Summit County Sheriff, CSP. Posted by South Park Ambulance District on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Firefighters were able to douse a blaze Tuesday afternoon on Hoosier Pass after a truck caught fire and a propane tank exploded on the highway.

At about 4:15 p.m. Aug. 18, firefighters and multiple engines with the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District and the North-West Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle fire on Colorado Highway 9 about a mile inside Park County.

A pickup truck towing a camping trailer caught fire, which spread to the trailer in back and eventually ignited a propane tank, according to Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating. There were no injuries.

“The propane tank exploded and created a bunch of spot fires in the grass and timber area along the side of Highway 9,” Keating said. “There was a great concern that the fire would spread into the timber. But at the time, they actually had a fairly heavy downpour while they were working the fire.”

Keating said firefighters cleared the scene at about 6 p.m.