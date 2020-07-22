Firefighters focus on hot spots in Dice Hill Fire with rain in the forecast

A helicopter carries equipment to the Dice Hill Fire area.

Courtesy Jill Guttman

FRISCO — The Dice Hill Fire on the north end of Summit County remained calm overnight, but officials say they’re staying vigilant and ready in case things begin to ramp up again.

The fire hasn’t grown since it broke out Monday afternoon, remaining at 27 acres with about 60% containment. Firefighters have constructed containment lines around the entire area, though officials are still trying to douse some hot spots.

“They do have containment line around the entire fire perimeter, and in about 60% of that area, the firefighters feel confident that the hot spots within 100 or 150 feet of that line have been cooled off,” said Maribeth Pecotte, a public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management. “On the other 40%, there’s still some residual heat close to that line, and they’re just not confident yet to say that it’s contained.”

Pecotte said there isn’t much flame activity and that firefighters will spend the day on foot circling the area to look for any spots that potentially could flame up again, a significant change in approach following two days of air support dumping water and slurry on the blaze.

Firefighters first responded to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, when a plume of smoke was spotted northwest of Heeney. About 100 responders arrived on scene Monday, including firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management and Summit and Grand counties. Operations were handed over to federal agencies Tuesday, including the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Mckenzie River Type 2 Initial Attack Crew.

Officials believe the fire was caused by lightning.

There are 74 firefighters still assigned to the blaze. Pecotte noted that direct air support is available Wednesday but that fire managers are optimistic it won’t be necessary.

Instead, the plan is to continue “mopping up” any remaining hot spots in the area that could cause trouble if the weather changes.

Courtesy Bureau of Land Management

“There’s a couple areas where the fire has gotten into the heavy fuels, and it’s hard to find those pockets of heat when they’re in really large logs,” Pecotte said. “It gets in under them and inside of them. It’s a lot of work to break them apart and move them and find those pockets.”

Firefighters sometimes can spot hot areas through smoke but often have to rely on less efficient means like spotting white, ashy soil and checking the location for heat themselves with their hands. Pecotte said if heat is discovered, firefighters try to cool the area as gently as possible to avoid erosion issues on the land, stirring dirt and water onto the spot as opposed to blasting it with a firehose.

While the risk of large flames has been eliminated for now, the work is still burdensome for the firefighters. Pecotte said the fire is in heavy timber, much of it lying crisscrossed on the ground and creating difficulties for responders to move around. Firefighters also have to be watchful for heavy winds and lightning that could force them out of the area as well as other hazards, including falling trees and branches.

A pre-evacuation notice is still in effect for the Shadow Creek Ranch area, but officials don’t believe there is any real threat to structures currently. The closest structure is within about a quarter-mile of the fire with more a half-mile away.

The weather Wednesday will be around 80 degrees with a chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 20 mph.

Officials aren’t expecting any major changes in fire behavior but will continue to closely monitor the situation.

“They’re not thinking this thing is going to blow up and start moving on us again today, but it depends what the weather does,” Pecotte said. “The weather plays such a major role in fire activity and behavior. If we get strong winds and lightning but no rain, we’ll have to pull firefighters off the line, and that wind could stir up hot spots.

“It’s really impossible to say we’ve got this thing, because the moment you say that, the fire changes its mind and does something different. We’re always going to be on our toes and watchful for any kind of changing behavior. That being said, we are feeling pretty good about this one.”