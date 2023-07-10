Firefighters have ‘knocked the remaining heat out’ of the Lily Pad Fire near Frisco
A human-caused wildfire that started near Frisco on Sunday is under control, according to White River National Forest officials.
A social media post says crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unite have “knocked the remaining heat out” of the one-third-acre fire as of 5:50 p.m. Monday, July 10. Crews intend to monitor the burned area over the next few days.
The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, near the Meadow Creek trailhead outside of Frisco. Dillon District ranger Adam Bianchi said the fire is believed to be caused by a campfire.
About 20 firefighters were called to the scene as three engines and a U.S. Forest Service-contracted helicopter helped to extinguish the flames.
