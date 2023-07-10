Firefighters have ‘knocked the remaining heat out’ of the Lily Pad Fire near Frisco

Crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit look for hot spots in burnt terrain at the site of the Lily Pad Fire near Frisco on Monday, July 10, 2023. The fire is believed to have been caused by a campfire near the Meadow Creek trailhead outside of Frisco on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy photo

A human-caused wildfire that started near Frisco on Sunday is under control, according to White River National Forest officials.

A social media post says crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unite have “knocked the remaining heat out” of the one-third-acre fire as of 5:50 p.m. Monday, July 10. Crews intend to monitor the burned area over the next few days.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, near the Meadow Creek trailhead outside of Frisco. Dillon District ranger Adam Bianchi said the fire is believed to be caused by a campfire.

About 20 firefighters were called to the scene as three engines and a U.S. Forest Service-contracted helicopter helped to extinguish the flames.