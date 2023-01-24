Historic building on Frisco’s Main Street escapes significant damage in Tuesday chimney fire

Firefighters responded to Foote's Rest Sweet Shoppe on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2023, for a report of flames coming from the historic building's chimney.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

Editor’s note: This story was updated with information from a resident and Summit Fire & EMS.

As they do most mornings, Bob and Becky Foote lit logs in the fireplace of their home on Frisco’s Main Street on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Soon, their doorbell rang.

It was the neighbor, who had come to alert the residents of the historic structure, which houses Foote’s Rest Sweet Shoppe, that flames were protruding from the top of their chimney, Becky Foote said.

“My husband grew up in this house with this happening sometimes when he was little,” Becky Foote said. “So, he wasn’t concerned at all.”

A few minutes after 8 a.m., firefighters responded to the more than 150-year-old building at 510 Main St., according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher, and were quickly able to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Lipsher said. He added that while officials are unsure what led to the flames, the incident is a reminder for those with woodfire stoves and fireplaces to have their chimneys cleaned and inspected on a regular basis.

Becky Foote said the Sweet Shoppe owned by her son, Kelly Foote, closed Tuesday while the interior space was cleaned in the aftermath of the firefighting efforts. She said she expects the shop to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Some charring around the edges of the chimney and small amounts of burnt material are visible on the roof of Foote’s Rest Sweet Shoppe on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after firefighters extinguished a small chimney fire at the historic building earlier in the morning.

IMG_1257

Originally built around the 1870s, the structure that is today Foote’s Rest Sweet Shoppe was originally Frisco’s assay office, a place where miners went to have their gold and silver weighed and assessed, according to an online history of the location .

The property later became known as Wildhacks Grocery Store-Post Office until relatives of the Footes’ took over the structure in 1941 and dubbed it Foote’s Rest. For years it remained a place where Friscoites went for mail, milk and news, the location’s history states.

There was no significant damage to the historic structure, according to Lipsher, who said firefighters were able to prevent embers from the chimney fire from harming the roof.

“For those of us who are craving a Foote’s rest ice cream float,” Lipsher said. “Those days are still ahead of us.”