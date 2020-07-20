Firefighters respond to wildfire at Summit, Grand county border

The smoke plume from the Dice Hill fire can be seen from a nearby airfield Monday, July 20.

Courtesy photo

Emergency workers from Summit and Grand counties are responding to a fire along the southern border of Grand County.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a wildfire at Dice Hill — near the border of Summit, Grand and Eagle counties — after a large plume of smoke was spotted from nearby areas like Kremmling and Silverthorne.

The fire is currently about 10 acres in size, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher.

There are structures in the area, but Lipsher said none are considered to be immediately threatened. There are no evacuation orders in place, but Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies are encouraging nearby campers and residents to leave the area.

A helicopter is dropping water on the fire, and two large air tankers have been requested, according to a release from the Bureau of Land Management, which also sent firefighters to the scene.

Grand County Fire initially established an incident command alongside Summit Fire & EMS and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Summit County Office of Emergency Management. Command has since been turned over to the U.S. Forest Service.

Residents and visitors are being asked not to call 911 to report smoke in the area.