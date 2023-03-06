Firehose Relay hosted at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area raises about $30,000 for child burn victims
Previous skiing experience was not required, so the slalom race of teams of five firefighters holding onto a firehose was a "sight to behold."
More firefighters than ever turned out for the 16th Annual Firehose Relay to benefit the Children’s Hospital Colorado Burn Camps program held Feb. 24 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, according to a spokesperson for the ski area.
Firefighters — 190 in total — dressed in full gear raised about $30,000 for the program that allows child burn victims to go to camp. They competed in a slalom course on High Noon, Ian Zinner, a content specialist for Arapahoe Basin, said in an email.
The 38 teams of five firefighters skied or rode down the slalom course on the intermediate run while hanging onto 50 feet of firehose, Zimmer said. Previous ski or snowboard experience was not required, he added, calling the event “a sight to behold.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.