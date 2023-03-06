Firehose Relay hosted at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area raises about $30,000 for child burn victims

More than 190 firefighters competed Feb. 24, 2023, at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in the annual Firehose Relay to raise money for the Children's Hospital Colorado Burn Camps program.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

More firefighters than ever turned out for the 16th Annual Firehose Relay to benefit the Children’s Hospital Colorado Burn Camps program held Feb. 24 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, according to a spokesperson for the ski area.

Firefighters — 190 in total — dressed in full gear raised about $30,000 for the program that allows child burn victims to go to camp. They competed in a slalom course on High Noon, Ian Zinner, a content specialist for Arapahoe Basin, said in an email.

The 38 teams of five firefighters skied or rode down the slalom course on the intermediate run while hanging onto 50 feet of firehose, Zimmer said. Previous ski or snowboard experience was not required, he added, calling the event “a sight to behold.”