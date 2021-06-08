Fires burning in Colorado, Southwest U.S. contribute to Summit County haze

Haze is visible from Frisco on Tuesday, June 8.

Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

The first smoky, hazy day of spring rolled into Summit County Tuesday afternoon, June 8.

Treste Huse, a senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Boulder, attributed the hazy skies to three fires reported in Colorado Tuesday: in Eagle County near Gypsum , in Rio Blanco County southeast of Rangely, and near Guanella Pass south of Georgetown. Neighboring counties Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin are currently under a red flag warning .

Larger fires are burning in New Mexico, Arizona and Texas . According to National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Kleyla, winds in Summit County are currently blowing in from the Southwest. Kleyla said this wind pattern will continue through the week, but winds may change to a westerly direction by Friday.

The National Weather Service put out a hazardous weather outlook for northeast and north-central Colorado, including Summit County, that says hot and dry conditions are expected through the rest of the week.

The report reads, “Elevated fire danger will also be possible (Wednesday) and Thursday due to dry and breezy conditions.”

High temperatures in Frisco are expected to be between 78 and 82 degrees through the weekend.