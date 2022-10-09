First County 101 session to focus on local water issues
Local water experts will gather this week at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco, to raise awareness for local water issues. This is the first in a new series of panel discussions called County 101.
Titled “Understanding Colorado’s Water Challenges,” the session will feature a portion on water law, an overview of the challenges on the Colorado River and updates from local environmental groups about their work to protect Summit County water.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Visit SummitCountyCO.gov for more information.
