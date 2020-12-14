First doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine arrive in Colorado
DENVER — Colorado received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine Monday morning, launching a monthslong inoculation process that health officials hope will start to have meaningful effects on limiting transmission of the disease in the state by late spring.
A FedEx van delivered 975 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s lab in east Denver. The vehicle arrived at a loading dock at 8:05 a.m. Gov. Jared Polis was on hand for the delivery, personally signing for the suitcase-sized package.
“It’s the Pfizer vaccine arriving here in Colorado to end the pandemic!” Polis called out as Preston Riley, a FedEx delivery man wearing a purple and orange uniform, rang the freight-entrance doorbell and wheeled up the cardboard box.
Polis, who was appearing at his first in-person event since testing positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 28, said it was an “exciting day.” He also called the delivery a “powerful and emotional moment.”
“This vaccine, once it’s widely distributed, will end this pandemic,” Polis said, adding that he trusts the vaccine is safe because the trials included so many people. He said Coloradans should expect side effects similar to a flu shot.
Inpatient health care workers will be prioritized in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, according to Summit County Nurse Manager Sara Lopez.
