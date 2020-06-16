First monthly Solidarity Talk to be hosted Wednesday in Silverthorne
The first Solidarity Talk, which is planned to occur monthly in Summit County, will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17. The event will be held outside on the lawn at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.
Alexandria Nicole Carns, one of the event organizers, said people can bring blankets to sit on the lawn, and tables and chairs will be available on the concrete area.
The event, which was posted on Facebook, evolved from the Solidarity Walk that first occurred in Breckenridge and later in Frisco. The objective of the Solidarity Talk is to “express, communicate respectfully, and encourage understanding,” according to the post.
Local musician Beau Thomas will perform at the opening and closing of the event.
