First person convicted of fentanyl resulting in death in Colorado sentenced to life in prison

For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021.

Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented under sentencing guidelines. Holder’s defense attorneys asked the court that he be sentenced to only 20 years in prison, citing his age and other cases with similar circumstances.

Last week, Nathaniel Corser was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the same distributing fentanyl resulting in death charge. Holder is the first in the state to be convicted by a jury.

The case in federal court centered around the death of Jonathan Ellington who died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl that was traced back to Holder. Dave and Cheryl Ellington gave a victim impact statement through video about their son.

