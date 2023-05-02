First responders rescue man near Parachute following Colorado River mishap

Quick coordination between first responders resulted in the rescue of a man who fell out of a kayak in the Colorado River on Friday night, a news release states.

According to the release from the Parachute Police Department and Grand Valley Fire Protection District, a resident contacted Sgt. Justin Mayfield near the Cottonwood Rodeo Grounds and told him their friend had fallen out of a kayak between County Road 300 and Cottonwood Park. Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority and Grand Valley Fire Protection District then began assisting in rescue efforts.

“Miraculously, the victim was able to hold onto his cell phone when he fell from the kayak into the river,” the release states. “Sgt. Mayfield was able to be placed on a three-way call with the reporting party and the victim.”

Mayfield helped keep the victim, who was wearing a personal flotation device, calm while also narrowing down the victim’s location. Parachute Officer Ryan Reynolds heard the victim shouting out for help and found him along the riverbank near the rodeo grounds.

“Grand Valley Fire took control of the victim and led him to an ambulance, in order to provide first aid and allow the victim to warm up,” the release states. “Thankfully, due to the swift actions of our emergency responders, the victim, although shaken up, is OK…”

Parachute police encourage everyone who recreates on the river to wear a life jacket and practice safety measures.

This story is from PostIndependent.com .