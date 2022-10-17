First year of Frisco Bay Marina paid parking totals over 23,000 transactions

The parking lot at Frisco Bay Marina is pictured Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Paid parking was implemented at the marina this year to help increase turnover and lessen crowding.

Jason Connolly/Summit Daily News archive

Frisco Town Council members reflected on the first season of paid parking at the Frisco Bay Marina and ultimately decided to not raise rates, besides adding a premium on holidays — though the exact amount was not decided upon.

In June, paid parking began at the marina to help with parking turnover. All of the town’s revenue collected through paid parking goes into the Marina Fund. The town partnered with Interstate Parking, which manages other parking areas in Summit County, including the town of Breckenridge.

Frisco Bay Marina general manager Logan Snyder said that the partnership with Interstate Parking has worked well at the marina.

“They’re very responsive. It’s very flexible,” Snyder said. “Obviously, I can’t compare it to how parking was in the past. I don’t know the best rate structure. That’s their expertise. What I’ve heard from pretty seasoned staff is that it was a lot less chaotic down there than it has been in the past. That didn’t seem as crazy. It didn’t seem as packed. So, from what I’ve heard from other folks, it did help.”

In June, there were just over 4,000 parking transactions at the marina, and the average length of stay for standard spaces was between 2.5-3 hours. July had 10,623 transactions with an average stay of 3-3.5 hours, and the busiest lots were the North and South lots. August slowed down, with 7,243 transactions for parking, but it had the longest average stay at 4-4.5 hours. In September, which included Labor Day weekend, the marina had 1,368 transactions.

At the marina, the first 30 minutes are free. During the summer, rates for Mondays-Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. were $0.75 per half-hour, with the day maxing out at $10. For Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, rates were $0.75 per half-hour for the first three hours, and beyond that rates went to $2.50 per half-hour with a maximum of $15 per day.

Total revenue for the town of Frisco was $46,397.09.

Council members agreed that they would like more signage to let visitors and locals know that parking is paid. That could include digital signage, similar to the town of Breckenridge, which tells drivers which lots are already full.

In the future, council members said they want to incentivize marina employees to carpool or use other modes of transportation, such as bicycles. Snyder said that some employees are coming from longer distances, such as Blue River or Fairplay, so some would still need to use their own vehicles. As for pass holders, some council members agreed to redirect them to lots further away to allow for more parking spot turnover, but council members Andy Held and Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian said they would prefer that passholders park in whatever lot they want.

“I think, definitely on the weekends, we should say where they should park to try to turn over those premium spots up front to help with that,” Frisco Mayor Hunter Mortensen said, “especially if they’re going to be out — based on the numbers — on the weekends.”

Three-hour parking enforcement on Main Street will continue through the winter.