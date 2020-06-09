FirstBank partners with Mi Casa Cantina to deliver meals to essential workers | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

FirstBank partners with Mi Casa Cantina to deliver meals to essential workers

News News |

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

FirstBank partnered with Mi Casa Cantina to bring 60 meals to grocery store workers.
Courtesy FirstBank

FirstBank partnered with Mi Casa Cantina on May 28 to deliver 60 meals to Breckenridge City Market employees.

Nick Brinkman, FirstBank’s Summit County market president, said in an email that FirstBank partnered with Mi Casa because restaurants are among businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. The meal delivery was a great way to show appreciation for essential workers as well as a way to help out a local business, he said. 

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Business
See more