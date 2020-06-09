FirstBank partners with Mi Casa Cantina to deliver meals to essential workers
FirstBank partnered with Mi Casa Cantina on May 28 to deliver 60 meals to Breckenridge City Market employees.
Nick Brinkman, FirstBank’s Summit County market president, said in an email that FirstBank partnered with Mi Casa because restaurants are among businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. The meal delivery was a great way to show appreciation for essential workers as well as a way to help out a local business, he said.
