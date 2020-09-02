FirstBank’s Fiesta Friday event offers free nachos

FirstBank is partnering with Fritangas Mexican Restaurant in Silverthorne as part of its Fiesta Friday event in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Every Friday during the month of September, customers can receive free nachos at Fritangas by mentioning “FirstBank’s Fiesta Friday” when ordering in person or over the phone.

The event is first-come, first-served while supplies last, and no purchase is necessary. Fritangas is located at 102 Annie Road in Silverthorne.