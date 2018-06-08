Fishing fantastic along the Arkansas River as ideal conditions hit early

The Arkansas River and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area are recognized as among the most popular whitewater rafting and fly-fishing destinations in the nation.

They offer fishing opportunities for every type of angler from the bank or from a raft. There are many public fishing areas easily accessible from the highway, as well as some requiring more of a hike. If you're looking for a day of fishing with the family, AHRA provides sites with access to some of Colorado's best fishing, along with picnic tables, grills and views of the river and mountains.

Greg Felt, from Ark Anglers fly shops, has updated us on current conditions. Normally spring runoff would make for tough fishing conditions on the Arkansas this time of the year, with sections seeing flows ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 cubic feet per second. Felt said with the low snowpack and early melting, that is not the case. The conditions are more typical of mid- to late June, and the fishing is fantastic from both shore and a boat.

