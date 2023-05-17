Fishing restrictions proposed for Blue River, Dillon Reservoir to protect brown trout, fish spawning

Buffalo Mountain reflects on the surface of the water near Dillon Reservoir Monday as vegetation begins to lose its green color. To see your photos featured in print or online, email submissions to share@summitdaily.com.

A proposed fall fishing moratorium on the Blue River between the reservoir and Coyne Valley Road and proposed restrictions on harvesting brown trout from Dillon Reservoir will be discussed during a meeting on Wednesday, May 17.

The state agency is considering special regulations on Dillon Reservoir that would reduce or eliminate the harvest of brown trout along with seasonal fishing closures to all fishing on the Blue River from Coyne Valley Road in Breckenridge downstream to Dillon Reservoir in the fall to protect spawning fish.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting anglers to weigh in the on the possible restrictions from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, located at 83 Nancy’s Place, in Frisco.

The meeting will include a presentation by aquatic biologist Jon Ewert that will explain longterm trends that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has observed in the fish population along with details of the proposed regulation changes.

After the presentation, community members will be allowed to ask questions and provide feedback.

Folks unable to attend the meeting can send questions or feedback to jon.ewert@state.co.us .