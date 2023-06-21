FitzSimons for Sheriff campaign reaches settlement with state over campaign finance violation

Chris Scherr, left, and Jaime FitzSimons, right. Scherr filed a campaign finance complaint against FitzSimon's campaign in last year's election. The Colorado Secretary of State's Office reached a settlement with the FitzSimons for Sheriff election commitee earlier this month.

Courtesy photos

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons’s election committee has reached a $465 settlement with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office related to a campaign finance complaint filed by his opponent last fall.

The Democratic nominee’s election committee, FitzSimons for Sheriff, admits in the June 6 settlement that it did not include compliant disclaimer statements on all of its electioneering communications. But the Secretary of State’s Office election division wrote in the settlement, “the Committee lacked any intent to mislead the electorate.”

During the campaign, FitzSimons for Sheriff distributed about $18,600 worth of electioneering communications that included the disclaimer, “Paid for Friends of FitzSimons for Sheriff,” according to the settlement.

However, “Friends of FitzSimons for Sheriff” is not a committee registered with the Secretary of State, and the communications also failed to identify the committee’s registered agent as required, the settlement states.

Chris Scherr, FitzSimon’s opponent in the 2022 election, filed the campaign finance complaint on Oct. 6, a little less than a month before the election. Scherr said in an interview this week that during his campaign he was trying to keep tabs on his opponent’s spending when he realized he couldn’t find a committee with the name “Friends of FitzSimons for Sheriff.”

The communications in question included newspaper and radio advertisements as well as signs and banners that the FitzSimons campaign purchased in a previous election cycle that also included the “Paid for by Friends of FitzSimons for Sheriff” disclaimer, according to the settlement.

FitzSimons for Sheriff attempted to cure its communications after receiving notice of the complaint, the settlement states, and cooperated with the investigation. The committee provided investigators receipts and invoices that identified the source of the communications and the scope of its total electioneering spending, according to the settlement.

“Nothing in the Division’s investigation suggested an intent to mislead the electorate,” Campaign Finance Enforcement Manager Timothy Gebhardt wrote in the settlement. “Rather, the Committee intended the ‘Friends of’ moniker in its disclaimers to be a way of recognizing the donors to the Committee.”

Because FitzSimons for Sheriff did not mitigate its violations in full prior to the election — where FitzSimons defeated Scherr 7,775 votes to 4,124 — campaign finance rules call for a penalty of 10% of the cost of the communications or about $1,860, the settlement states.

The elections division, however, found mitigating circumstances to reduce that to 2.5% of the communications, or $465, according to the settlement. The mitigating circumstances included that the committee “fully cooperated” with the investigation and endeavored to clear up any confusion surrounding its electioneering communications after receiving notice of the complaint.

Moreover, the noncompliant communications included a disclaimer, but the disclaimer only lacked the committee’s registered agent and included extra verbiage, according to the settlement. Since FitzSimons was the registered agent, the settlement notes his name was on the communications, just not identified as the agent.

FitzSimons said in an interview last week that he is content with the settlement agreement. He said campaign finance laws changed in 2020 after he ran campaigns in 2016 and 2018, leading to the “technicality” the election committee violated.

“I’m glad (the election division) went out of their way to show how I cooperated with the investigation, went through all the mitigation and said there is no evidence that I was trying to defraud the voters,” FitzSimons said. “I think that is the most important thing here.”

While Scherr said the election division “did exactly what they needed to” with the campaign finance complaint, he added that he believes law enforcement officials should hold themselves to a higher standard.

“This is supposed to be our top law enforcement officer — a position I ran for — and I believe as law enforcement we need to hold ourselves accountable,” Scherr said. “I don’t believe the Sheriff was doing that.”