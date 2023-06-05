Flash flood watch in effect for area north of Silverthorne near Lower Blue River

The valley running north of Silverthorne and through Heeney is under a flash flood watch.

Heavy rainfall forecast for the area could trigger flash flooding and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars, the National Weather Service warns. Strong thunderstorms will be capable of producing up to 1 inch of rain in a 30-minute span, meteorologists warn.

The watch is in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Monday.

Residents and those recreating in the area are cautioned to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.

Anyone near recent wildfire burn scars should take extra precautions, National Weather Service meteorologists say.