Flash flood watch issued for Summit County through Thursday afternoon

Up to 2 inches of rainfall are forecast to fall Wednesday, which has led the National Weather Service of Boulder/Denver to issue a flash flood watch for Summit County.

The flood watch remains in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to Thursday afternoon, according to an alert issued Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” National Weather Service reports state. “Burn Scars will be susceptible to flash flooding, including Williams Fork and Weston Pass burn areas.”

The watch is in effect for regions of central Colorado, specifically Park and Summit counties.

Rainfall is expected to be between 1 inch and 1.5 inches, with the heaviest-hit areas receiving up to 2 inches of rain from the storm system.

Storms are expected to develop Wednesday morning and continue through the evening. Meteorologists say there could be a reprieve Thursday morning, but storms are expected to develop again Thursday afternoon.