Flight for Life helicopter crash remembrance ceremony is Wednesday

Patrick Mahany’s casket is carried to a memorial service in Dillon in 2015.

Ben Trollinger / btrollinger@summitdaily.com |

FRISCO — A remembrance ceremony for Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Flight for Life Mahany Heroes Park on the west end of the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center campus.

Mahany, a veteran of the Vietnam War and a 27-year pilot with Flight For Life, was killed after his helicopter crashed July 3, 2015, outside of St. Anthony’s in Frisco.

Flight nurses Dave Repsher and Matt Bowe were injured in the crash.