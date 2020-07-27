Flight For Life responds to injured biker
KEYSTONE — A man was transported to a Front Range hospital via Flight For Life after an apparent bike crash near Montezuma Monday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m. on July 27, emergency workers with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Fire & EMS responded to a bicycle crash on Montezuma Road, about 3 miles east of Keystone, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher.
The man was found just off the road and transported to the River Run Gondola Parking Lot at Keystone Resort in an ambulance. He was later transported off scene by a Flight For Life helicopter at about 4:15 p.m.
Lipsher said he couldn’t comment on the severity of the man’s injuries, or if there was a medical incident contributing to the crash, but noted it was serious enough for a helicopter transport.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User