Flight For Life responds to injured biker

Flight For Life lands at Keystone Resort on July 27, 2020.

Sawyer D’Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

KEYSTONE — A man was transported to a Front Range hospital via Flight For Life after an apparent bike crash near Montezuma Monday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. on July 27, emergency workers with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Fire & EMS responded to a bicycle crash on Montezuma Road, about 3 miles east of Keystone, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher.

The man was found just off the road and transported to the River Run Gondola Parking Lot at Keystone Resort in an ambulance. He was later transported off scene by a Flight For Life helicopter at about 4:15 p.m.

Lipsher said he couldn’t comment on the severity of the man’s injuries, or if there was a medical incident contributing to the crash, but noted it was serious enough for a helicopter transport.