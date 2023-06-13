Flight for Life responds to Keystone Resort for contractor injured while welding

A contractor sustained injuries while working at Keystone Resort on Thursday, June 8, and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Denver.

The incident occurred at the top of Dercum Mountain around 12:40 p.m. while the contractor was on-site conducting welding work on a water tank, Keystone spokesperson Max Winter confirmed in an email Tuesday, June 13.

A member of the Keystone Resort team called 911 immediately and Summit Fire & EMS responded, Winter said.

Flight for Life was dispatched due to the patient’s location, Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher said in an email. Summit Fire & EMS crews arrived on scene to provide care until the helicopter arrived, Lipsher said.

Information about the severity of the patient’s injuries was not immediately available.