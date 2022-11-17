Following $64.2 M rate hike in November, Xcel Energy customers may see savings in December

Estimates for bills this December have dropped for Xcel Energy customers, according to documents filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

The change to billing rates comes after the state’s commission approved a $64.2 million increase for the company’s natural gas rates, which went into effect Nov. 1. The approved hike raised residential bills by 2.9%.

According to Xcel’s report detailing price adjustments, the average residential customer could see a savings of about $33 after the projected rate dropped 16.7% thanks to lower wholesale natural gas prices in the energy market. Xcel’s report shows that the average small business could see a reduction of about $140.