Following Summit County’s COVID-19 incident rate uptick last week, case count declines again

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence dropped slightly in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 80 cases per 100,000 people, down from 84 cases last week.

From Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Wednesday, Oct. 5, the county totaled 25 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest case counts were in the 60-69 (16 cases) and 30-39 (15 cases) age groups. A total of five cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There was no change in deaths compared to last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 15 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic, all of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

According to Summit County’s data dashboard , nearly 100% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 87% of residents have received their original vaccine series consisting of two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. About 47% of residents ages 5 and up have received a booster dose, and about 37% of residents ages 50 and up have received a second booster dose.

About 6% of residents ages 12 and up have also received the Bivalent booster dose.