Foote’s Rest Sweet Shoppe hosts book signing, giveaway
Local children’s book author Susan Gentile-Suf will give away and sign books Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Foote’s Rest Sweet Shoppe, 510 Main St., Frisco.
Gentile-Suf is giving away 50 copies of the “Orville the Lonely Octopus” to area schoolchildren. The 24-page coloring book tells the story of an octopus on Noah’s Ark looking for a partner.
The former teacher at Summit School District came up with Orville’s story when she was in high school in 1972, and she hopes the book inspires young kids to create.
“I worked for the school district for 23 years, and I just want to give back to Summit schools,” she said.
The event lasts from 2-4 p.m. while supplies last. The book is also available to purchase from major retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
