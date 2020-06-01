For fourth night, Denver police unleash tear gas and foam bullets as marchers again defy curfew
The Denver Post
Marchers who defied Denver’s emergency curfew Sunday following a day of peaceful demonstrations were again doused with tear gas and peppered with foam bullets, though police on this fourth night of protests waited longer to deploy crowd-control munitions.
Demonstrators massed at the state Capitol and in Civic Center Park on Sunday afternoon to protest violence by law enforcement and rally for justice in the name of George Floyd, the black man whose killing by police in Minneapolis sparked a national conflagration.
They marched, gave speeches, played music and filled the area around the Capitol. Much of the day was not only absent violence, but notably calm.
Esther Okanlawon said she brought her 6-year-old daughter to Sunday’s protest to show her how to make change. As a black woman, she’s talked to her daughter about racism several times.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User