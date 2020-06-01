For fourth night, Denver police unleash tear gas and foam bullets as marchers again defy curfew

Protesters shoot firework into the air outside the Capitol in Denver on May 31, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who was killed in Minneapolis Police custody on Memorial Day.

RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post

Marchers who defied Denver’s emergency curfew Sunday following a day of peaceful demonstrations were again doused with tear gas and peppered with foam bullets, though police on this fourth night of protests waited longer to deploy crowd-control munitions.

Demonstrators massed at the state Capitol and in Civic Center Park on Sunday afternoon to protest violence by law enforcement and rally for justice in the name of George Floyd, the black man whose killing by police in Minneapolis sparked a national conflagration.

They marched, gave speeches, played music and filled the area around the Capitol. Much of the day was not only absent violence, but notably calm.

Esther Okanlawon said she brought her 6-year-old daughter to Sunday’s protest to show her how to make change. As a black woman, she’s talked to her daughter about racism several times.

