Forecasted storms, downpours bring flash flood warning to Summit County
Up to 1 inch of rain could fall within 30 minutes in Summit County, according to National Weather Service of Denver reports.
As much as 10 inches of rain could fall between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. tonight, meteorologists say, which could trigger flash flooding in low lying areas.
Summit County is under a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists say residents in the area of recent wildfire burn scars — specifically from the East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork, Calwood, and Mullen fires — should take extra precautions since debris flows are possible.
