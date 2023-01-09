Forest debris burning happening in Summit County, Vail this week

Smoke from prescribed burns clouds the air as it lofts over Breckenridge on July 27, 2022. More pile burns are scheduled to take place in Summit County and Vail this week.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement Monday that firefighters would be burning large slash piles — which includes wood left over from forest harvesting such as as stumps and other debris — in Summit County and north of the town of Vail this week.

The piles are the result of timber salvaged from work in the area to improve forest health and help reduce fuels for wildfire, according to the Forest Service.

Crews with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit will burn piles west of Breckenridge Distillery and northeast of the Dredge Trailhead near Tiger Road. Near Vail, crews will also burn piles along Red and White Mountain Road.

Smoke and even flames could be visible from the Vail area and the Interstate 70 corridor, the Forest Service said.

“We closely monitor weather and fuels prior to igniting piles to ensure conditions are good for safe, effective burning,” said Justin Conrad, Upper Colorado River Interagency fire management officer, in a statement. “We are also watching weather conditions for optimal smoke dispersal to minimize impacts to the Vail Valley and surrounding communities.”